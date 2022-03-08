April 23 | Harker Heights to host free children's clinic pop-up

The services will be specifically for children, but the clinic says they will not turn anyone away.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A free children’s pop-up clinic will be hosted on April 23 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Dr.

The services will be specifically for children, but the clinic says they will not be turning anyone away. All services will be offered for free, vaccines are an exception and will only be available for children, as stated by the clinic.

It's also important to mention if a child has insurance the clinic says they will not be eligible for vaccines, but they will be eligible for all of the other services.

Other free services include sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings and well/sick child visits.

Healthy Homes will also be in attendance with community agencies that will offer information and resources.

Bell County Indigent Health, Baylor Scott and White, Feed My Sheep and the Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting the event.