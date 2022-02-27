As part of Sunday's mass, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller wore purple and said his followers can take action to address the situation overseas.

SAN ANTONIO — In downtown Sunday morning as the sun shined bright, you could hear the bells toll at the city's center. The sounds were coming from the two towers of San Fernando Cathedral, the oldest standing church building in Texas.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller spoke to KENS 5's Sue Calberg as he exited the church wearing purple in honor of the victims in Ukraine after Sunday's 10 a.m. mass let out.

"We are praying for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters – and to be united with those who have already died," he said. "And to pray for peace so that the Ukrainians can return to enjoy freedom, peace and a sense of stability."

The Archbishop said he's asking his followers to take action to address the situation overseas.

"Prayer, fasting and sacrifice – in order to be connected, really with them," he said. "They need to know that they find a place in our hearts."

Many parishioners could be seen waiting in Main Plaza to greet Archbishop García-Siller as the service ended around 11 a.m.

Two days earlier, the church released a statement about the Russian invasion on its Facebook page.

I would like to appeal to those with political responsibilities to make a serious examination of conscience before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies. #Ukraine #Peace — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 23, 2022

A day earlier, Pope Francis said on Twitter: