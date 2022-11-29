Armed Services YMCA surpasses $50K goal on 'Giving Tuesday'

Will keep accepting donations for the rest of the year.

KILLEEN, Texas — A local organization surpassed its $50,000 goal of raising money for military communities on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created 10 years ago as a way to spread the message of generosity as more than just something to do every once in a while, but as much as we all can.

The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights had a fundraising day to spread the word about the holiday, but also raise money for their many programs that help families in need.

"We're really getting to meet our our mission moment of helping our military families and helping the community that supports them," Marketing Director Lillian Bruner said. "It's been incredibly rewarding this holiday season."

The ASYMCA had a goal to raise $50,000, but they surpassed that on Tuesday, raising a total of $52,512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"This is not the only time to donate," Bruner says. The ASYMCA will be accepting donations for the rest of the year. "So if now's not the right time for you, you know, we always we always have some something going on for fundraising. We are accepting donations during the holiday season, for the Day of Giving Campaign and to help boost these programs."

Bruner hopes the donations keep coming in and Central Texans continue spreading love during the season of giving.