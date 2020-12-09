Astros Foundation collects two semi-truck loads of Hurricane Laura supplies

The donated supplies will go towards helping people in Lake Charles, La., an area devastated by Hurricane Laura.

HOUSTON — To help our neighbors to the east rebuild from Hurricane Laura, the Astros Foundation hosted an emergency supply drive Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Two semi-truckloads of supplies were collected thanks to Houstonians stepping up.

“Oh, it’s heartwarming to see all the fans turn out and also those who just want to help,” Twila Carter, executive director with the Astros Foundation, said.

The Astros Foundation teamed up with Houston’s Cheniere Energy to make it all happen.

“During Hurricane Harvey so many of our friends from Louisiana came out to help us, stepped up in so many ways, and time for us to return the favor,” Carter said.

“We’d like to let them know we’re here, we care, and we want to help them rebuild,” Wendy Craven, with Cheniere Energy, said.

Car after car, hundreds dropped off relief supplies along the park’s left field entrance throughout the day. Among them was Peggy Guien.

“If I can help one family, God Bless us all,” Guien said.