Austin Police Department introduces 'PRIDE car' in continuing celebration of Pride Month

The car is painted with rainbow colors and features the APD’s Pride patch. The department will drive the new vehicle all year long.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pride Month might be over, but the Austin Police Department is continuing to celebrate its message. APD unveiled its new PRIDE car Wednesday, the final day of Pride Month.

The car is painted with rainbow colors and features the APD’s Pride patch and Safe Place and NOH8 logos. APD was the first police department in Texas to adopt a Pride patch.

Under the Pride patch on the driver’s side door, the car reads “LGBTQIA+ Officers and Allies Supporting and Protecting You.”

According to a Twitter post from APD Recruiting, recruiters from the department will drive the vehicle all year long. It will also be featured in the Austin Pride Parade in August.

APD will also wear its Pride patches and hats in the parade. The patches and hats were created in partnership with the Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association and Cops for Charities.

It may be the last day of #PrideMonth2021 but you’ll see @Austin_Police recruiters driving our new #pride car all year long. Here are a few pictures from the unveiling today. Oh and be sure to look for us at the Austin Pride Parade in August!🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#NOH8 #TrevorProject #JoinAPD pic.twitter.com/cbYhJSw5IE — Austin PD Recruiting (@JoinAPD) June 30, 2021

The vehicle is a part of APD’s Safe Place goal to “increase public trust in law enforcement and feelings of safety in the community.” Residents in Austin can enter any business with a Safe Place logo if they feel targeted or are a victim of a hate crime.

“These businesses are safe havens where staff has been trained on what to do and can assist in keeping you safe,” the department said in a press release.