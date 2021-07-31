'Back 2 School Rally' in Killeen gives kids free backpacks, school supplies

The Killeen branch of the NAACP hosted the event, which featured a backpack giveaway and college prep information.

KILLEEN, Texas — Summer may be ending and the school year is just around the corner, and while that may be sad news for kids, it does mean they get their new school supplies.

Students and parents in Killeen went home with arms full after receiving backpacks filled with school supplies at the "Back 2 School Rally" hosted by the Killeen NAACP.

“It's our way of encouraging and motivating the students for the upcoming school year," TaNeika Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP, said.

The event ran all morning on Saturday and kids were eligible for the supplies as long as they participated in a 30-minute presentation from Colgate on dental health and hygiene.

Incoming and current high school students were also able to receive information on scholarships, ACT and SAT prep. But the biggest attraction of the day was the free backpacks.

NAACP vice president Delise Coleman was happy to greet students as they rushed for the bags.

“They’re happy, they’re ready to be outside and see their friends," she said. "And then they show off their new backpack, 'I got Spiderman, I got Superman.' Isn't that great, when it was great to be a kid and you were begging to have that perfect backpack to show off to your friends and what you had, what could be better.”

For Moultire, it's a special day for her to see smiles on faces of students.

“When we get even that one thank you, it does our heart really good or even when a child comes up to us and gives us a great big hug, that lets us know that we’ve done our part," she said. "As I always say, it takes a village to raise a child - the NAACP is that village.”