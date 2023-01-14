Bare Arms Brewing shares the warmth with annual blanket drive for the homeless

iHeartRadio has partnered with Bare Arms Brewing to hold its 5th annual "Share the Warmth Blanket Drive for the Homeless".

WACO, Texas — Cold nights call for warm clothes and furry blankets. iHeartRadio has partnered with one brewery in Waco to share the warmth and give back to those in need.



"One blanket can make a difference. Think about when you're at home, sitting on the couch, snuggling up with a warm blanket," Jill King, Chief of Marketing at Bare Arms Brewing, said. "It just feels good."

Bundling in a blanket feels good, but giving them back to others feels even better.

"If you are homeless and you're in need and someone's provided you with a blanket, that's just that warmth of love that is coming directly to you," King said. "It just gives someone that sense of love that someone cares about me."

Bare Arms Brewing is sharing the warmth for its second straight year. Blankets and jackets have been dropped off for others in need.

"That's part of the community aspect of our business. We really enjoy working with the consumer, the local Wacoans and giving back," Kevin Yackley, owner of Bare Arms Brewing, said. "And this is our way of giving back."

One group has made a major impact to fill those blanket boxes.

"We had a massive delivery from Midway ISD just yesterday (Friday). We're super grateful to the kids, the families, the teachers and the faculty who all got together and donated a bunch of blankets this year," King said.

Once the boxes are full, the iHeartRadio charity group handles the rest.

"They personally go down and deliver it to people who are homeless and others that are in need," King said. "It is hand-delivered to those people that need it the most."

With at least 200 blankets, the brewery is holding its final event to share the warmth.

"Everybody come out on Saturday, January 14th. See Eric and Thomas Unplugged. Come early. We will have food and beer," Yackley said. "And bring some warmth for the community."

If you are not able to come by the brewery to bring your blanket this weekend, don't worry! They said they will be taking any and all donations after this weekend and will make sure they get hand delivered to those in need.