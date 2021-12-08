'Battle of the Badges' blood drive brings enough donations to save 150 lives

KILLEEN, Texas — A total of 150 lives can now possibly be saved thanks to the collaboration between the Killeen fire and police departments with Carter BloodCare.
The annual "Battle of the Badges" between the two departments resulted in a loss for the police department, meaning the badges now have to wash the fire department's vehicles.
“It was a really good drive,” Vickie Carpenter, Carter BloodCare Operations Manager of Central Texas, said. “We consider this a very successful event-- turnout was great.”
The event featured the "boots" (fire department) versus the "badges" (police department) and the public was invited to donate blood, then cast their vote for either department.