Baylor Masonic Lodge holds benefit for United Way Waco-McLennan County

The United Way chapter is working towards fighting hunger and poverty in McLennan County.

WACO, Texas — United Way Waco-McLennan County hosts 43 programs aimed at helping the community.

That's why the Baylor Masonic Lodge chose to fundraise for them at a benefit on Sunday.

“They’ve been a presence in the Waco community for around 100 years and aligns really well with masonry and Baylor lodge and our principles and what they seek to do, so it’s been an amazing day," Scott Irwin, worshipful master, said.

United Way is currently trying to tackle hunger and poverty in the area. Wendy Ellis, the CEO, says that 24 percent of families are dealing with food insecurity and that 29 percent of children ages zero to five are living in poverty in the county.

"When we look at that statistic then we also take into account educational opportunities for them and trying to improve their health as well," she said.

Board member Reagan Fitz-Gerald says that many don't recognize just how prevalent the issue is.

"It's a great initiative, you don’t realize the poverty line is right on our backdoor," she said.

The fundraiser featured a raffle, silent auction, and private donations.

The Baylor Masonic Lodge says they try to host a fundraiser like this yearly.