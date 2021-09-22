Baylor University: 'Stuff the Truck' and other events happening during the weekend

This game day weekend, the university is offering perks and events for students and their families around Waco.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is asking for the public's help to collect items for their "Stuff the Truck" donation drive.

Donations will be accepted Saturday, Sept. 25 before the Baylor vs. Iowa State football game at McLane Stadium.

According to the university, volunteers will be going around the stadium to help with collecting items. There will also be a collection trailer outside the stadium.

The university is asking for items in the form of toiletries, cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods.

The university will also be hosting other events during the weekend. Baylor students and families can get discounts for specific events around the Waco area.

Waco is hosting its weekly Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept 25. Students may show their Baylor ID to receive a voucher to spend at one of the vendors.

Baylor families can also purchase Family Weekend discount tickets to attend Magnolia's Under Summer Skies Concert. It will have live music and food trucks.

The New York artist trio The Lone Bellow will be performing. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.