Bell County Fire Chief urging conservation, safety amidst drought

Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said smaller-leafed plants and landscaping will help protect against wildfire impacts.

BELTON, Texas — With much of Central Texas experiencing severe to extreme drought, the threat of grass fires is becoming a daily reality for local fire departments.

Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said for residents, preplanning landscaping and including plants and vegetation that are not as susceptible to heat can reduce the likelihood of a wildfire breaking out on residential properties.

"Instead of using mulch, use rock," Fontenot said. "Instead of using broad leaf, use smaller leaf type landscaping."

Fontenot is urging residents to follow water conservation restrictions set out by the State and protect their property at the same time.

"Create a defensible area to where, if there is a fire, there's nothing to burn but grass," Fontenot said. "If your yard is full of combustible materials it will likely move quickly to your home."

Fontenot said opening up fences and gates to keep fire from traveling through a fence and toward a house will save homes this wildfire season.

"Cleaning out your gutters is huge," Fontenot said. "Sparks and embers fly and catching leaves on fire can, in turn, catch your heart on fire."

Temple resident David Saverse said under the current water restrictions he's watering from 10 p.m. to midnight on designated days during the week allotted by the city.

"It also helps with the house foundation," Saverse said. "Keeping the ground moist around the base and the perimeter of the home helps a great deal as well."

Saverse said he's lined his flower bed near his home with ivy to keep any potential fires from spreading to his physical home.

"I fertilized in the beginning of the year to give the grass enough nutrients so I didn't have to water as often," Saverse said.

Saverse said he has seen an increase in his monthly water bill with the allotted periods for watering but said the extra money is worth keeping the vegetation on his property alive.

Fontenot said the need for water conservation among residents is critical for his department and others.

"If we don't have water we can't fight the fires," Fontenot said. "Follow the sprinkler schedule that the city has put out and that will at least keep grass green."