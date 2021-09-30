Bell County Salvation Army awarded 'Key to the City' for support during winter storm

Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Bell County Lt. David Beckham said the organization was humbled and grateful for the recognition.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Salvation Army was recently awarded the "Key to the City" in Temple in recognition of the support and assistance provided to the community during Winter Storm Uri.

Local Salvation Army staff and volunteers, working with community partners, provided food, shelter and relief to community members during the historic winter storm.

Temple City Manager Brynn Myers and Mayor Davis awarded the Salvation Army the recognition.

“Mayor Davis and I would like you to accept this Key to the City as a token of our thanks from the bottom of our hearts for your servitude and sacrifice to our City,” said Myers. “It is a great honor bestowed by a municipality upon a valued member of the community, is an affirmation of the bond between the city and its community, and symbolizes our gratitude to you.”

Since 1893, the Salvation Army has served the residents of Temple. So far in 2021, at the Center of Hope, the Salvation Army has provided shelter to more than 3,180 men, women, and families, served 26,535 hot meals, given rental and utility assistance to 619 individuals, provided 2152 food boxes, and much more.

“The Salvation Army was proud to serve alongside those who helped meet the needs of those impacted by Winter Storm Uri,” said Lt. David Beckham, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Bell County. “It took a great team to respond so quickly and meet such dire and immediate need."

Beckham went on to say the organization was humbled by the recognition.