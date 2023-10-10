City of Belton Announces Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Dates

The festivities kick off with a "Home Alone" watch party right on the Courthouse Square.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton announced the return of Christmas on the Chisholm Trail on Dec. 1st and 2nd.

The events are as followed:

Fri. Dec 1st at 6 p.m. : The festivities kick off with a "Home Alone" watch party right on the Courthouse Square. As the sun sets, the square will come to life with the annual Tree Lighting ceremony.

Sat. Dec 2nd at Noon: Starting at noon, vendors and food trucks will line the streets, offering delicious treats and unique gifts for all your holiday shopping needs. Santa Claus himself, will be on hand to hear Christmas wishes from kids of all ages.

But that's not all! Get ready to experience the thrill of awesome inflatables and an ICE RINK.

Sat. evening at 6 p.m. : The Christmas Parade starts along Penelope Street, the parade promises to dazzle with vibrant floats, music, and holiday magic.