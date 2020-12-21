Belton community holds horse parade to honor first responders.

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment color guard joined local community members for a parade though downtown Belton to honor first responders.

BELTON, Texas — Marcia Cross is a member of several horse riding groups in Bell County and has helped bring horses out to parades before. After seeing a picture on Facebook with boots in an empty saddle to honor a fallen policeman, she decided something needed to be done to honor first responders in the Belton area.

Cross reached out to several riding groups as well as the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment to hold a parade. Sunday afternoon, the horse detachment color guard let six other riders and several vehicles through downtown Belton.

"We need to show respect to all first responders. The police, firemen, everybody," Cross said. "And to the health care workers and our military and the people who put their lives on the line every day."

The parade left five wreaths at five locations across the downtown area. A wreath was left at the courthouse to honor health care workers. The procession left wreaths at the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the Belton Fire Department, and the Belton Police Department. A wreath was left in front of the Belton Police Memorial to honor the military. Each site had a sign already in place.

In front of the memorial, minister Boyd Lecheminant made a few remarks and let a moment of prayer.

"It does not matter if it's an enemy. It does not matter if it's a pandemic. First responders are there to stop that from coming into the people. Law enforcement. Health care workers," Lecheminant said. "Health care workers have saved my life more than once. They work long hours responding to this pandemic."

Sgt. Joe McClendon with the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment told 6 News he was honored to participate.

"I jumped at the opportunity. I was a first responder before I joined the army so I thought what a great honor to be a part of this," McClendon said. "I can imagine it is really tough for them (first responders). They are out on the front lines every day putting their life on the line for us and I just want to thank them for what they do."

"We so appreciate them. We so respect and are even jealous of them because we don't have the courage to do what they are doing so we want to honor them that way," Cross said.