The City of Belton grants $850,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

BELTON, Texas — Belton City has joined other cities around the country that are offering COVID-19 relief aid for its residents.

The Belton City Council voted Tuesday to distribute $850,000 in COVID-19 relief aid to Belton small businesses in the form of grants.

The city received the funding as part of a $5.67 million commitment from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the city stated.

COVID-19 has a financial impact on enterprises and the funds are designed to help residents, according to the city. The application period runs from May 11 until June 3.

What are the requirements?

Must be a Belton small business currently in operation;

Must have fewer than 100 employees;

Must have a physical location in Belton city limits;

Must demonstrate a negative impact from COVID-19;

Maximum one-time assistance is $20,000, with a minimum of $5,000

Assistance is available for any business, including ones which received other relief funding.

Keep in mind that building renovations, kitchen equipment, office furniture and equipment, environmental remediation, façade upgrades and sanitary enhancements are all eligible charges, as stated by the city. Salaries and running costs are not eligible for reimbursement.

The grant program will be administered by the Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG), and a review panel consisting of the Mayor, two council members and two staff members will make funding recommendations to the Council, according to the city.