Belton resale shop is reopening a year after pandemic, asking for donations

Laura Mae’s Resale Shop is finally reopening and is asking for donations from the public.

BELTON, Texas — After being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, Laura Mae's Resale shop will reopen Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening will be followed by a ribbon cutting by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The resale shop is now accepting donations of men's, women's, and children's clothing. It is also taking donations of household items and small appliances.

All clothing and household items must be cleaned, free of stains and in good working condition. Items can be donated at the back of the store, during normal store hours.

The store will have normal hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

The shop does not want donations of furniture, electronics, or large appliances and no drop-off donations outside store hours will be allowed.

According to the resale shop, all proceeds go to benefit the local food pantry Helping Hands Ministry.