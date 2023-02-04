Benefit concert in Salado to support 10-year-old fighting stage 4 cancer

On Thursday, April 6, former NFL player and country artist Joe King will perform at the Yellow House Bed and Breakfast Events Center to raise money.

SALADO, Texas — In January 2023, 10-year-old Terry Moore was diagnosed with stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Moore is a kid with a lot of energy and joy, who continues to fight every day.

"He was having so much fun on that little go-kart of his," Joe King, former Pro NFL player and country music recording artist, said. "I would love to meet him though."

Moore's battle with cancer was a fight King decided he wanted to help tackle.

"Texas, man. We come to the plate and make it happen and raise money," King said. "Every kid should have a chance and if its anything that we can do, we want to play a part in that."

After the diagnosis, Terry and his family spend weeks at the hospital receiving endless treatment.

"I know doing these doctor's appointments and chemotherapy, there's a lot of money being spent," King said. "So, hopefully, we can provide an avenue so that we can take a little bit of weight off the family as far as the finance part of it."

On Thursday, April 6, Joe King will perform at the Yellow House Bed and Breakfast Events Center in Salado to help raise money while spreading love, joy and music, all for Terry Moore.

"I can only imagine what the financial part of that could be," King said. "But I just want little Terry to know that we are going to do our part as well."

Whether it's shaving heads or go-kart rides, an entire community has rallied behind Terry to help him fight. On Thursday, Joe King will do the same.

"We walk around and sometimes we take things for granted. Here's a 10-year-old that has stage 4 cancer. It makes you think," King said. "It definitely makes me reflect on how great life is."

Terry Moore continues to fight, one donut at a time.

The event will last from 6-9 p.m., full of food, drinks, wine, a live/silent auction and lots of music. The benefit will be hosted by Axis Winery. For ticket information, you can reach out to info@axiswinerytx.com or Arianna at 254-654-5980.