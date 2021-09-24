Boil notice in effect for areas in Belton

The city has issued a precautionary boil notice due to a water main break at N. Main St. and Moncrief Dr.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton has issued a precautionary boil notice following a water main break at N. Main St. and Moncrief Dr.

Currently, only 40 households have been affected. Residents in the area received CodeRed notifications by email this morning.

The following areas are under Boil Order notice:

Moncrief Dr.

Peacock Dr.

Mystic River Neighborhood (Mystic River Drive, Paradise Drive, Pecan Meadow Drive and Rivers Edge Drive)

Residents that live in the affected areas are being instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.