Boil water notice issued as hydrants are replaced in the Killeen area

KILLEEN, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Killeen due to the replacement of fire hydrants in the area.

The notice is effective Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. for properties located from 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., according to the city.

"Crews will be replacing a fire hydrant. Crews will need to isolate the main to complete the project. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored," the city stated.

For now, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, the city states, you may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.