BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health Department has confirmed it is investigating a possible case of the coronavirus from Brazos County.

The health department stated the patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated. The patient met the criteria for testing of the coronavirus, according to the health department. Health officials said the patient is being isolated at home while the testing takes place.

The health department is asking if you have traveled to Wuhan recently and have flu-like symptoms, call 979-361-4440.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it is released today.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking viral coronavirus videos and claims

RELATED: Wuhan to suspend public transportation amid new coronavirus outbreak in China

RELATED: What you need to know about the Coronavirus, now affecting the U.S.