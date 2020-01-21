SAN ANTONIO — Video that has surfaced online shows a San Antonio Police officer's desperate fight for survival...as well as the two community members who rushed to his aid.

Jose and William Guzman said they were picking up a family member from an apartment complex on Babcock Road near 410 Saturday night, en route to a concert, when they heard the officer screaming for help while trying to take down a suspect.

Their family stood by and recorded video of the incident.

"By the time we got here, the guy was already running across the street. My father-in-law and his brother get out and start tackling him," Ashly Saucedo said. "All you could hear was the cop saying, 'Help me. Help me.'"

Saucedo said they could hear the fear and desperate call for help in the officer's voice.

"If it wasn't for us, I mean, like I said, he would have probably been gone or something and if we didn't stop it, it would have kind of been our fault and we don't want that grief on us," Saucedo said. "I just know the pain and the feeling; I wouldn't like for anybody to go through that."

In the video, more officers can be seen arriving to the scene, with the unidentified suspect handcuffed and taken into custody.

The Guzman brothers said they saw the suspect slam the officer to the ground and were afraid the man was going to reach for the officer's gun.

KENS 5 inquired about the incident and another crash involving an officer that happened around the same time on Callaghan Road, which is down the road from this incident.

KENS 5 was told both officers are OK.

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM: