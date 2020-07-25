Bryan woman arrested after allegedly slicing open victim's neck with a razor blade

The victim suffered a serious cut to their neck, according to court documents, but is expected to be okay.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman is being accused of slicing open a person's neck after an argument about how she was acting while at a party at a private home.

Marcetia Jackson, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said the victim is expected to be okay and was able to drive themselves to the emergency room.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of South College Avenue. Police responded to the home after a report of a person suffering a stab wound to their chest and neck, however, authorities later said the victim had only suffered a wound to their neck.

Authorities said witnesses told them the person who had been hurt had already left the scene to drive themselves to the hospital. Officers responded to a local hospital emergency room and found the victim being treated. The victim allegedly identified Jackson as the person who had sliced open their neck with a razor blade and left a wound about three inches long.

The victim said Jackson had been at a party the victim was hosting for a family member and began acting inappropriately towards the victim and other guests. The victim said they told Jackson to leave the party and Jackson left for a short time but came back and began arguing with others again. When the victim again told Jackson to leave, they said Jackson pulled out a razor blade and sliced open their neck.

The victim said as they were getting into their vehicle to go to the hospital, Jackson got into her vehicle and rammed it into the victim's vehicle, then drove away. Officers went to Jackson's house and found her there. After the victim identified her as the person who had assaulted them, Jackson was arrested, according to police.