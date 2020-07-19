Bryan woman identified as drowning victim on Lake Somerville

Rescue crews were called to Birch Creek State Park around 7 p.m. Saturday.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan woman has been identified as the person who drowned in Lake Somerville in Burleson County Saturday.

Olivia Sweeney, 30, was last seen by witnesses swimming near a boat, which was out on Lake Somerville. The witnesses told police the person went underwater, but they did not see them resurface.

Rescue crews and first responders with the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Parks and Wildlife, DPS, Somerville Fire Department, Birch Creek Fire Department, St. Joseph's EMS, PHI Air Med 7, Washington County Air Unit and the Army Corps of Engineers all responded to the scene around 7 pm to begin searching.

The search was suspended around 4 am and began this morning again. Sweeney's body was pulled from the river near where she was last seen around 12:15 pm Sunday. It is unknown at this time why she slipped beneath the surface of the water.