WACO, Texas — A fundraiser will be held at Bubba's 33 in Waco for the family of Frankie Gonzalez. Frankie was the 2-year-old found dead in a dumpster on June 2.

The fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. All proceeds from the night will go toward future expenses for his family. The fundraiser is being organized by Frankie's Search Angels.

His mother, 34-year-old Laura Sanchez, admitted to police that she was responsible for his death. She was charged with first degree felony injury to a child.