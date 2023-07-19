'It's wacky and funny' | Central Texans react to viral Buc-ee's sign misspelling 'Howdy'

Is it a major mistake or marketing scheme? Texas marketing experts and Buc-ee's lovers react to the glaring typo.

TEXAS, USA — The iconic Buc-ee's gas station is a fan favorite across the nation for its famous beaver nuggets, clean bathrooms and customer service.

"It's just kind of a Texas icon now," Brendan Tarleton, San Antonio resident and Buc-ee's lover, said. "It's just fun to stop and have the kids take pictures with the statues and have them get what they want. They like all the snacks in there."

But right now, there's something else that's the talk of the town...

A Buc-ee's billboard along a Texas highway promoting the chain's Temple location is catching eyes across the nation due to a glaring typo you just can't miss. The billboard is supposed to read, "You had me at Howdy."

Instead, drivers will look up and see something quite different.

"YOU HAD ME AT HODWY".

It's not clear if the typo was a mistake or a marketing trick to get more people talking about the sign, located just 73 miles away from Temple.

"Usually... before they put it up, they'll notice something is misspelled," East Texas resident and Buc-ee's lover Parker Pace said.

Buc-ee's has not confirmed whether the billboard typo was intentional or not, but a local marketing and social media expert says the strategy is pretty smart as people are sharing the sign all over the internet, racking up thousands of reactions.

"If you just put it in a regular way, it wouldn't attract you," Texas A&M University-Central Texas Assistant Professor of Computer Information Systems, Dr. Lavanya Elluri, said. "When you read it, it grabs your attention."

While some are critiquing Buc-ee's for the misspelling, Elluri says any reaction is crucial.

"Ultimately, they want people to know about their company," Elluri added.

Though the billboards appear all over Texas, this specific sign will serve as a silly reminder for most families who travel to their favorite gas station.

"Buc-ee's is already one of those places that people are interested in," Tarleton said. "It's on social media as being like this, you know, this mall of a convenience store. I think it's just them trying to be wacky and funny, especially with social media and the internet the way it is now."