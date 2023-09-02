Cameron Park Zoo steps up security after a series of incidents at other Texas Zoos

Zoo officials across the state are calling the series of instances disturbing and shocking.

WACO, Texas — The zoo could be considered the second happiest place on Earth. However, that isn't stopping people from stealing animals and ruining property at zoos throughout the Lone Star State.

The first incident happened at the Dallas Zoo on Jan. 13, 2023 where a cloud leopard disappeared. Zoo officials later discovered cut enclosures for langur monkeys and then a death of an endangered vulture. Two monkeys were stolen as well.

At the Houston Zoo, staff noticed a four-inch cut in the mesh fence of the brown pelican habitat on Monday. Zoo keepers say the animals were not harmed, but the gap in the fencing was a result of vandalism.

Cameron Park Zoo Deputy Director Duane Hills says he is standing in solidarity with the two zoos.

"The zoos and aquariums, it's a small knit community," Hills said. "They're certainly in our thoughts and prayers."

The Cameron Park Zoo in the heart of Texas is safe for now as their team is actively working to implement new security initiatives and measures.

"We're definitely taking a look at the security measures we have in place currently," Hills said. "We're constantly evaluating and re-evaluating how we can expand and really build upon our efforts to make sure our animals remain safe as well as the economy and general public."

While they are looking into methods, Hills says what they currently have in place is strong.

"We have security personnel, park rangers as well as our perimeter security fencing," Hills said. "We also have video system cameras to monitor different areas here."

Hills says even though there is the possibility of the unknown, he is confident in his team and proud of the track record at the Cameron Park Zoo.

"They're dedicated and caring professionals," Hills said. "We're committed to doing the best that we can. You never know when those kinds of things will happen, but I'm very confident, very confident in the level of care that we provide here."