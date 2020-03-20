WACO, Texas — Caritas of Waco Food Pantry will be changing their food distribution system beginning Monday, March 23.

The food pantry will begin distributing food using a drive-through system to address rising concerns of the coronavirus. The system will be open from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those wanting to go through the drive-through will have access using Mary Ave. between S. 16th and S. 15th Streets.

Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff will come to each vehicle that stops by, register the occupants to receive food and place food items in the trunk of a car or truck bed. Food will not be placed in the cab of any vehicle.

The food pantry asks that recipients empty their trunks and truck beds before arriving at Caritas. Those who have not emptied them will be asked to exit the line and return later, once the trunk or truck bed is clear.

"Food provided by Caritas is intended for use by those facing ongoing food insecurity, including food insecurity intensified by the current pandemic situation," Caritas said in a release. "Caritas food is not intended to be for those who are seeking alternatives for finding items that are temporarily out of stock at a local grocery store."

For more information on Caritas and how to support their efforts, visit their website or call 254-753-4593.