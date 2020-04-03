CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District officials are addressing concerns of parents regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The district put out a notice on social media that they too are closely monitoring updates and working alongside the County Health Department, as well as making sure custodial staff maximize cleaning and sanitation efforts.

The district also wanted to offer some tips, like washing your hands often, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding people who are sick.

