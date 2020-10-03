AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Cedar Park police identified the girl and reunited her with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cedar Park police need the public's help identifying a young girl found at the intersection of Cypress Creek and Cluck Creek.

Police said the girl is nonverbal and need help getting her some safely.

CPPD said if you recognize her or have information about where she may live, call 512-260-4600 ext. 0.

