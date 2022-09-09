Temple florist gives back to the community one rose at a time

Pick up a half dozen roses from Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop in Temple Friday and help give back. Roses are available while supplies last.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple florist has set out to bring the community together for the 17th year in a row by handing out free roses Friday.

Seleese Thompson, the owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop is handing out free roses Friday, Sept. 9.

Thompson is doing this as part of her 17th Good Neighbor Day.

Anyone who shows up to either her downtown location or the location on South 31st street in Temple can receive half a dozen of free roses.

Thompson kicked this celebration off at 8:00 a.m. Within an hour, she already has a dozen people in her store collecting their free roses.

After receiving six flowers, community members are expected to give five to a "neighbor." This could be someone you don't know, but the goal is to get to know someone better.

Even though the roses are free, she asks that everyone consider donating to the Ronald McDonald House.

The tradition begins at 8:00 a.m. on 1404 South 31st St. in Temple, and runs until 6:00 p.m. People can grab your free roses while inventory lasts.