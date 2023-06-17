'It means a lot to my generation' | Central Texans celebrate Juneteenth and share what the holiday means to them

It was only in 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a bill to set aside June 19 as a federal holiday.

WACO, Texas — Juneteenth - an important day marking when the last enslaved people in the South learned they were free. As people take time to reflect on the fight to end one of the darkest chapters in American history, they recognize lots of work still needs to be done.

But Central Texans say celebrations held throughout the weekend for Juneteenth are steps in the right direction.

The Juneteenth Community Celebration was just one event hosted by the McLennan County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The celebration took place on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilbert Austin, Sr. Park.

"It's a Freedom Day we celebrate for not only our African Americans, but all diversities, all races, all nationalities," Jessica Lopez, festival attendee, said.

6 News asked attendees what freedom means to them.

"Freedom means not having to use different water fountains, not having to feel segregated, even us talking," Reniya Craft, festival attendee, answered.

People who came out to the park say this holiday is not just a day to have fun, but it's a time to educate children and younger generations about the past.

"This is our holiday and from all what we've been through, and where we've been, you know, it means a lot to me," said Annette Wydermyer. "It means a lot to my generation. It means a lot to my kids."

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce's annual Juneteenth Parade was another event that had a turnout like no other.

The President of Cen-Tex African American Chamber, John Bible, says he's been with the Chamber since 2008, and this parade was by far the largest one he has seen.

"We went from maybe 100 participants to now over 1000 participants in the parade," Bible said. "This is just the beginning."

To Bible, Juneteenth is a pivotal point in American history.