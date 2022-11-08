Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks

Two events this Saturday in Temple will give families access to free school supplies, health check-ups, meal assistance and more.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further.

A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, free physicals and more.

"Kids that maybe cannot have will be able to have on Saturday," an organizer of the event, Teresa Beamon, said.

She added that sometimes something as small as a pencil or piece of paper can be hard for a parent to buy, especially as prices continue to rise.

Teresa and her daughter are also expecting to hand out over 700 backpacks filled with school supplies.

"As a community we have to shape our kids' minds to think big dream big and go after those goals," the daughter and co-organizer, Kayla Beamon said.

Another event that is hoping to shape how kids' kick off the school year is "The Back to School Party" at Millers Park in Temple.

Aniyah Smith set out to help these families in need.

"We're just giving backpacks to all the kids or families that couldn't afford a backpack," Smith said. "We just want to make all kids' school year great."

The "The Back to School Party" will be held on August 13 in Millers Park. Along with free school supplies, Smith will have food drink, games, prizes and more.

Smith said every free back to school item at the giveaway, she bought herself, but she has also gotten donations from the community.