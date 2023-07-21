Central Texans help keep local meat market open

Texans came from all around Central Texas to help support Cheezy's Meat Market in Belton after a Facebook post asking for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — After a viral Facebook post with a cry for help to bring in business or possibly shut its doors, Central Texans stepped in to help Cheezy's Meat Market in Belton, Texas.

"This business is my whole life," owner Kevin "Cheezy" Stuart told 6 News. He says he worked hard for his store, which he opened in his hometown of Belton.

"Born and raised in Belton," Cheezy said. "For 48 years my whole life. I still live in the same neighborhood I grew up."

"Save up the money to open my own shop. And it took about four and a half years. And I did it."

He opened his doors at a time when many businesses where closing their doors.

"Opened June 1, 2020. Right in the heart of the pandemic," Cheezy said. He calls it crazy, but did it anyway.

Brittany Drake recently became a manager at the market and says she loves the environment of the market. Adding, it's a great place to work. "It's the first job I've ever had that someone generally care about your employees. So, it's a it's a good job. Pretty good job."

However, three years after opening his doors, Cheezy says the business is falling on hard times. "Here lately, it's been real stressful."

He and his team haven't been able to make ends meet.

"Had a hard time paying the bills," said Cheezy. "It's getting hard to fight to keep the doors open."

"I was like, scared for him," Drake said. She says she never feared for her job, she was worried for him because she says she knows how much the business means to him. "This is his business. This is his life."

Due to the hard times, Cheezy put a call to action on the markets Facebook page. Asking the community for support to keep its doors open.

"It's hard to beg people to come see you."

However, Central Texans answered the call.

"From Gatesville, people driving from Lampasas, Copperas Cove and Salado."

Some people drove as far as south Austin.

"We love him and the food is delicious. His 'Cheezy Dust' is amazing," said Dana McKinney who works nearby. She calls herself a regular at the meet market. "I'm here for lunches probably twice a week."

McKinney says she's noticed the slow down of the business. However, after the Facebook post--business saw a 2 to 3 day uptick.

"It turned into one of the best weeks we ever had for sales," Cheezy said. "One of the top 5. It really meant a lot."

He believes less people are stopping by the market because of the construction work outside of the store which isn't supposed to wrap up until 2024.