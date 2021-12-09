Central Texas first responders continue helping in Hurricane Ida aftermath

Waco firefighter have been helping in the Jean Lafitte, Lafitte and Barataria area which is south of New Orleans.

LAFITTE, La. — Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana two weeks ago creating mass destruction.

Some of our Central Texas first responders answered the call for help and have been there helping in clean-up and recovery efforts ever since.

Killeen, Hewitt and Waco fire departments each have two man crews across Louisiana providing aid anyway they can in the wake of Ida.

6 News caught up with the Waco fire members, Justin Wise and Nick Guerrero, who have been in Louisiana for nearly two weeks about their work and time there.

"It's been cleaning up areas, debris, there's mud covering everything which makes the whole town smell quite lovely," Wise said.

This area saw anywhere from three to six feet of storm surge so majority of the towns were underwater and basically everything that was not anchored down was displaced.

"There's a baseball field behind us that you see fish and there was a stingray out in the middle of the road the other day, just things out of place because of all the water that came into this area and that's really what's caused so much of the damage," Wise explained.

Many locals tell the Central Texas first responders they have never seen damage like Ida left, calling it unprecedented as water was high as three to six feet.

"One of the guys at a distribution center yesterday, I was talking to him and he said yeah I decided to ride it out but I wish I hadn't just because the water got up," Wise said.

The Waco crew is working alongside 19 other first responders on their strike team, completing any task given to them whether it be been cleaning up debris, house fires, or distributing resources for locals to get back on their feet.

"We're giving them basically everything that they need to restart from food, water cleaning supplies, tarps to tarp their roof," Guerrero added.

Guerrero and Wise's strike team were assigned to an area that had six houses burn down that couldn't receive aid as a bridge, main road to the area took damage from the storm.

"Firetrucks weren't able to get across to that house fire and so responding crews had to respond by boat," Guerrero explained.

The Central Texas firefighters time and work in Louisiana has been very eye opening.

"I would say this has been a very humbling experience -- it makes you appreciate everything that we have because it can be taken away any moment," Guerrero said. "Mother nature is very fierce and we were shown that during our deployment here."

It's taking a village to rebuild after Hurricane Ida but Wise and Guerrero say the area is looking a lot better than it did when they first arrived, giving credit to the many working and volunteering.

"That's what we've seen here for the last two weeks is this community coming together, one as a whole, from all walks of life, coming together, banding together and getting through this together," Guerrero added.

The Waco firefighters mission and assignment was actually extended an additional 7 days, bringing it to a total of 21 days, but two other Waco firefighters will be swapping out with them in the coming days.