LIST | Central Texas Juneteenth celebrations happening this weekend

Looking to celebrate Juneteenth? Here are several events, both virtual and in person, going on this weekend.

TEXAS, USA — Juneteenth, the annual celebration on June 19 commemorating the end to U.S. slavery, has been celebrated for many generations across the U.S.

Countless events are planned around the U.S. and many companies have recently made Juneteenth company holidays as Black Lives Matter protests continue.

Local events planned to celebrate Juneteenth include:

This virtual celebration June 19 will include raffles, art auctions, music and spoken word performances and more. The event starts at 6 p.m. The Central Texas event is a collaboration of several Black organizations in Austin's historic East Side.

The celebration will be streamed on social media including YouTube and the Juneteenth celebration website.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a parade through Downtown Waco Saturday, June 20 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will takeoff from Quinn Campus in Waco and end at Heritage Square Park.

It will also be televised on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 10 and 810 and on the city's Facebook page. The parade will also be streamed online at wccc.tv starting at 10:15 a.m.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Let's Move Killeen is hosting a Juneteenth Block Party June 20 at 2 p.m. at 215 E. Ave. D in Killeen.

The free block party will feature food trucks, vendors, guest speakers, live performances and more.

The Harker Heights Event Center is hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration Sunday, June 21 starting at 3 p.m.

The community celebration will include food, vendors, bounce houses, entertainment and more.

The Harker Heights Event Center is located at 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. Entry tickets are free and vendors can visit the event website to purchase vendor spots.