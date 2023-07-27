'Our childhood memories, everything is gone' | Central Texas mother and son lose two homes in fire

The Boucher family believes the fire was caused by electrical issues with their window A/C unit after hearing a loud pop.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Christmas and family gatherings will never be the same for a Harker Heights family after a fire ruined their homes on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23.

70-year-old Anita Boucher has lived in her home on Rocky Hill Drive for nearly 40 years. Her son lived in an RV in front of the house. That afternoon, both homes burned and the family lost nearly everything inside of them.

"Everything's gone," Angel Boucher, daughter of Anita Boucher, said. "Our childhood memories, everything she worked for, just gone."

The Boucher family says they believe the fire was caused by electrical issues with their window A/C unit after hearing a loud popping noise.

"I heard banging on the walls, and it sounded like an explosion," Anita Boucher recalled. "My porch was on fire, and so I went to get my fire extinguisher, but I couldn't figure out how to work it. Then my son came and he pulled me out, so I left with him."

Scrapbooks, clothes, documents and special items were all burnt to pieces, but what broke the Boucher family even more was losing some of their animals. The family had to put down one of their cats the day of the fire, and found another one of their cats dead the Wednesday after.

If it wasn't for a neighbor next door who saw the fire and immediately called the Harker Heights Fire Department, the family could have lost even more.

One thing the family did gain is a stronger bond and a love for the tight-knit community around them.

"The amount of support that we've had is probably the one thing that makes us keep a strong face and try and find smiles in those times that you just really want to break down," Angel Boucher said.

The Boucher family is still working on salvaging items inside the house. Moving forward, the family is looking for volunteers or a company that can demolish the home and clean the area up.