TEMPLE, Texas — Amid the ongoing social unrest happening around our country, a Central Texas man is using social media to bring the community together.

Scedric Moss is the founder of the Making Our Society Stronger Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes academics community service and mentorship.

On June 6, he used his social media platform to host the "Stronger Together" virtual unity walk. The purpose of the walk was to exercise and focus on positive impacts while discussing ways to move forward to unify the community.

Every year The Moss Foundation honors Black History Month with a college fair for historically black colleges and universities.

Schools from across the country visit Killeen to offer students and parents college information. The Moss Foundation have also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to give back to families in need hosting a Warm Wishes Coat Drive, as well as Baylor University Law School for an Intro to Diversity in Law event.