Congress designates I-14 to run through 5 states, including Central Texas

President Biden signed a $1.4 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday, securing America's new future of travel.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Interstate 14 Corridor is now part of a historic newly passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure bill by President Biden, according to the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition.

Texas with Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will all have routes on Interstate 14. The interstate, according to the coalition, will start in Midland-Odessa straight through Central Texas then to Augusta, Georgia.

Chairman of the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, John Thompson, has been waiting for this day for decades.

“The I-14 system will improve connectivity between regions, provide freight movement efficiency, link important military facilities and strategic seaports, create a high elevation alternative for coastal sections of I-10 that are prone to flooding, and spur economic development opportunities along the 1,300-mile path,” Johnson said.

John Crutchfield, the president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is part of the I-14 coalition board. He along with other local leaders and elected officials have been working for more than a decade to get these highway upgrades.

Other members of the board include: Bell County Judge David Blackburn, who's a board vice chair, City of Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Milam County Judge Steve Young, Keith Sledd, President of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen/Fort Hood, and Adrian Cannady, the president of the Temple Economic Development Corp.

"We've been working for years and years to establish initially what was not gonna be an intestate highway. It was just an east to west highway to connect military installations but as we worked on it it became obvious it was really an interstate highway," Crutchfield said.

The first sections of the corridor in Texas were approved by congress in 2015. Then in 2017 highway 190 that ran through Killeen officially became I-14.

"The way you do it is kind of a connect the dots. You go to places where you have a highway that's close to interstate standards. It's modifying what you already have, adding to it, and then some new construction," Crutchfield said.

Now other highways will go through the same process. Cruthfield said it's a big milestone with great benefits.

"Just the fact that we have an interstate designated in Central Texas and designated around the state has tremendous economic development potential because it talks about the future," Crutchfield said.

According to the Highway Coalition, the bill will expand to include routes following San Angelo and Midland-Odessa. It will also include four north-south future interstate spurs that will connect I-14 to Interstate 10 and serve the Port of Corpus Christi, the Port of Houston and the ports at Beaumont and Port Arthur.

The interestate will also add, according to the Highway Coalition, a north-south spur connecting to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. The designation includes a future interstate loop at Bryan-College Station designated Interstate 214.