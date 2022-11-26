Shoppers celebrate small business Saturday

From the lines of Black Friday to supporting small businesses, shoppers in Waco packed Spice Village to spend local this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Walmart, Target and Best Buy were all flocked with shoppers on Black Friday, but the Saturday after Thanksgiving was a chance to shop small and support the local businesses in town.

Spice Village boutique in Waco was packed with shoppers looking for all the deals on small business Saturday.

"I think I love the variety of shops here," Michelle Herring, one local shopper said. "There's clothing, jewelry, kid gifts and it's all in one place which is great for shopping."

Shoppers are able to spice up their life with over 60 different boutiques at Spice Village.

"They're all unique so it gives an array of options for people to pick and choose what they want," Amber Tindell, General Manager at Spice Village, said. "It's a selection for every lifestyle."

Whether it is earrings, shoes, candles, clothes, dishes and more, Spice Village has everything you could possibly need, all in Waco's backyard.

"I love finding those unique gifts that you can't always find," Herring said. "I feel like you can find those at a lot of the smaller boutiques."

The city is home to many kinds of local shops and attracting shoppers is the only way they stay alive.

"I love to support local and small business," Sally Schmid, a frequent shopper at Spice Village, said. "If I can leave my money in my community, I will."



One group of friends used small business Saturday as a way to get out of the house and support their community.

"It helps our economy, it helps all of the small businesses and I love to give back," Amanda Uptmor, friend of Schmid's and frequent shopper at Spice Village, said. "So, anything I can do to give back to the community, I do it."

What she's doing is making a difference for small businesses.

"Just the fact that they chose Spice and the fact that they're out and about," Tindell said. "We get a lot of travelers so just the fact that they are here local shopping, it just means a lot to us."

But, you know what they say ... shop 'til you drop!

"It was a very nice experience and now I'm sitting here waiting for my other parties," Pam Pappas, first-time shopper at Spice Village, said. "And then I'll go back home and it's time to kick my feet back."



I think it's safe to say the community can check that off the list.