TEMPLE, Texas — It's safe to say Za'Chara Barr is wise beyond her age. The 14-year-old is homeschooled, in ninth grade and is a full-time student at Temple College. She is currently working on her second semester.

"Sometimes I'm just back to back with, like, school, work and then homework,” Barr said.

In the little free time she does have, Barr said she uses it to give back.

She's a Girl Scout, a 4H member that participates in vet science, works on a farm, feeds the homeless and can recite the alphabet backward. She said her drive to succeed and charitable nature came from her family.

"It's something that me and my family get to do together and I like it. It's really fun,” Barr said.

Za’Chara’s mother, Laticia, said helping her daughter achieve her goals is a blessing.

"Our job as parents is to make sure that they can survive without us and that they're able to be better than we were. So it feels good to know that myself, her father and our village is just giving her what she needs to inspire other kids,” Laticia said.

While Za'Chara hopes her story reminds everyone, young and old, that no dream is too big.

"Nothing is impossible. The word, 'Impossible' has, 'I'm Possible' in it. So never believe it,” Barr said.

As for what’s next, the teen said she plans to get her associates and then attend Tuskegee University to study to become a zoologist. In the meantime, she plans to start learning several new languages.

If you know of someone Emani Payne should spotlight in the future, email her at epayne@kcentv.com.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Focus Behavioral Associates helps those with special needs succeed | Central Texas Spotlight

Beyond the classroom: Monarch Academy in Kileen begins second semester | Central Texas Spotlight

Central Texas Spotlight: New Bell County organization combats sex trafficking