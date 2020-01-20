A private school in Killeen called "Monarch Academy" is using new techniques to take learning past the classroom. This is to help their students become well rounded, productive and educated members of society.

Monarch Academy is entering its second semester since it was founded and the classes are already full of eager learners. The school focuses on an alternative learning style that includes etiquette, agriculture, music, cooking, art classes and more on top of standard academics. Head of School Billy Brown said it's changing the way students learn about the world around them.

"The kids are waking up early, they're tying their ties, they're getting ready and they're just really excited to be on campus," Brown said.

That's true for students like Zacchaeus Artry who said smaller class sizes and personal connections with the students and staff have helped tremendously.

"I went from a failing student to a straight-A student. It feels amazing for me because now I know that I can achieve more goals in school," Artry said.

Leila Hollis, who was homeschooled for several years, has enjoyed making new friends and being a part of the student council.

"I think the skills here that I'm learning will really help me in the long run in high school and even college," Hollis said.

There are 45 students attending the school. Soon, they'll be switching to a four-day school week. Friday will be used for professional development for teachers and community service projects for students, pushing the creative boundary even further.

"Eventually when they graduate and go on to whatever great thing they decide to do, we really want them to come back and put that into the community like a lot of us did here. Including me," Brown said.

Monarch is a first through eighth-grade school. They plan to expand to lower and higher grades in the future.

Monarch Academy started as a belief that the students and parents of Killeen needed an alternative, world-class education that not only emphasized education, but emphasized the interpersonal skills that often get overlooked in the traditional school system.

