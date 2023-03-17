1st Annual Beard Competition coming to Waco for St. Patrick's Day

All proceeds from the contest will go towards the Talitha Koum Institute.

WACO, Texas — Calling all beards, mustaches and goatees, Champions Salon and Barber is holding their 1st Annual Beard Competition at J.S. Barnett's Whiskey House.

Beards of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to enter the contest on Saturday, March 18 as the event raises money for children's mental health.

The competition will be categorized by beard length, with categories from zero to six inches, six to 12 inches and 12 inches and beyond, as well as miscellaneous categories such as partial beards like mustaches or chops, "Free Style" and the Leprechaun Red Beard Challenge.

Each category will have first, second and third place prizes, and contestants are free to enter as many categories as they would like for an additional fee.

The contest will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with registration open from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The entry fee for the competition is $25, with an additional $5 dollars for each additional category entered.

All proceeds from the contest go towards the Talitha Koum Institute, a mental health therapeutic nurture center with a mission to help young, trauma affected children in the community.

Audience attendance is free for everyone.

All prizes will be donated by local businesses.

So, think your beard is the GOAT-ee? Here's your chance to show it off for a good cause.

To enter, visit the Eventbrite page or sign up in person the day of the event.