City of Cameron earns Film Friendly Texas Designation

The Texas Film Commission honored Cameron's entertainment and art scene and hopes to help the city grow its film and media presence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMERON, Texas — The City of Cameron may be ready to see itself up on the big screen.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that Cameron has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which helps to promote Texas as a location for film and media production as a way of growing local economies and creating jobs.

“I congratulate the City of Cameron on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed."

The Texas Film Commission requires cities to go through a multi-step training and certification process to earn the Film Friendly designation, and Cameron has now officially become the most recent city in the Lone Star State to complete the process to earn the title.

"Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses," continued Abbott. "I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Cameron market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

Many state and local officials spoke on their excitement for the new designation, including Senator Charles Schwertner, Representative Stan Gerdes and former mayor Connie Anderle.

“Being designated as a Texas Film Friendly Community is a huge step forward for the City of Cameron,” said Anderle. “Our historic city is unique in many areas and has so much to offer the film media industry. We are proud to be a part of advancing positive economic opportunities for Texas and our community. We look forward to working together to increase awareness of our ‘Heart of Texas’ area. This will come with the Texas Film Commission's activities through motion pictures and commercials.”

Cameron Economic Development Director Ginger Walkins and City Manager Ricky Tow cited especially the city's rich history and newly restored downtown as some of what it has to offer the film community, and voiced how much local businesses could benefit.

Texas Film Commission Production and Community Relations Specialist Gabriel Ornelas will present the certificate of the designation to Cameron city leaders at a City Council meeting on Mar. 6.

Cameron will join the over 160 other Texas cities with the designation, and will receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, practices and how to effectively accommodate filming activity in the community.

The Texas Film Commission has been active for more than 50 years, and reportedly are responsible for attracting $1.95 billion in local spending, as well as creating over 183,000 jobs in production across the state of Texas from 2007 to 2022.