City of Killeen opens submissions for Hometown Heroes banners to honor local veterans

The City is pairing up with the National Mounted Warrior Museum to feature up to 60 military members and veterans on banners in Downtown Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is once again honoring those who serve.

Throughout November 2023, the City will partner with the National Mounted Warrior Museum to feature up to 60 military veterans in order to highlight Hometown Heroes.

Banners featuring the Hometown Heroes will be displayed in Historic Downtown Killeen through the month of November, honoring local active-duty or retired military members, as well as veterans who served at Fort Cavazos at any time.

The Hometown Heroes initiative began in 2022, with over 40 banners being hung that year. This is the second year banners will be hung.

Submissions for Hometown Heroes can be sent to the National Mounted Warrior Museum by relatives, friends or servicemembers themselves. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 30. Only 60 nominations will be selected this year.

The nomination form can be found at this link.