At a Bryan City of Commerce and Development meeting new pictures were unveiled imagining what a redevelopment of Downtown Bryan could look like.

BRYAN, Texas — At a Bryan Commerce and Development meeting the City of Bryan's partners, OMNIPLAN, released new images showcasing their vision for a mixed-use destination. The redevelopment would feature new commercial and residential estates and serve as a gateway to Texas A&M University and Downtown Bryan.

The proposed redevelopment would be located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, behind the Northgate District. Lero & Associates has partnered with the City of Bryan to acquire property and plan the developments. The renderings come from OMNIPLAN, an architecture firm.

The city says projects like this can take years to plan and develop before they are ready for shovels to hit the ground.

To learn more about the project just head to the City of Bryan's website.

