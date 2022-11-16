City of Killeen hosting sleeping bag drive for transient community

Donations can also be dropped off at any Killeen fire station, police station or fire marshal's office.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking the public for sleeping bag and blanket donations for its sleeping bag drive, according to a Wednesday news release.

The city said the drive is for the transients for the community.

If you'd like to donate, the city requests for only throw blanket and sleeping bag donations in original manufacturer packaging; They say there isn't a need for large comforters.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Killeen fire station, police station or fire marshal's office.