City of Killeen partners with Moss Rose Community Center to offer warming center

The warming center will be open overnight on Feb. 16 and 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and the Moss Rose Community Center are offering a place for people to get out of the cold on Feb, 16 and 17.

The community center will provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Thursday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 17.

The warming center is provided by the City of Killeen, the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Community Center and other community partners.

The center, located at 1103 East Ave. E, will open at 6 p.m. each night and will stay open overnight until 8 a.m. the next day to provide shelter.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, beds and showers will not be provided, according to the city. City of Killeen policy is that warming centers open if the temperature or wind chill is expected to fall to 32 degrees or below.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to call ahead to 254-327-1164 to check if their donations will be accepted at the center.