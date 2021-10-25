Killeen City Council to address ongoing boil water notice, public invited to attend

On Oct. 26, a City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. the public is invited to attend.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's boil water notice will be one of the many topics discussed at Killeen's City Council meeting on Oct. 26. The meeting will take place at 101 North College St. at 5 p.m.

The weekly meeting comes after the City of Killeen announced its plans to temporarily change the disinfectant in the water last week.

In a press release Monday, the city announced its shift from converting the water to now focusing on flushing and sampling in the distribution system.

According to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will be on-site this week offering continued assistance with the chlorine process.

The city is currently on its sixth day on standby as more is needed before providing targeted dates for a resolution, as stated by the TCEQ Monday.

For those unable to attend the city council meeting, the city has provided a live stream link.

For now, the City of Killeen is offering bottled water for those who do not have the ability to boil their own water. For residents who need further assistance, please contact (254) 501-6315.

General federal guidelines on how citizens should handle boil water advisories can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s site.

For questions regarding WCID, the city is asking to please contact Ricky Garrett, General Manager of the Bell County WCID #1.