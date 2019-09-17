LUBBOCK, Texas —

The City of Lubbock announced the Police Chief finalists over Facebook on Monday.

The nationwide Police Chief recruiting effort started with 43 applicants and was narrowed down to the top three most qualified candidates by the City leadership. The three finalists are Neal Barron, Floyd Mitchell and Richard Bash.

The City of Lubbock will host a Community Reception on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in the Terrace Suite of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center as part of the final phase of the selection process. This event will give community members and the City Council an opportunity to interact with all three candidates.

City leadership will conduct a final interview with each candidate on Thursday, Sept. 26.

