City of Temple offering grant funding to non-profits

Organizations in the city can apply for the grants until November 1.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is now offering grant money to non-profit organizations in Temple that provide important services or programs to the city.

Applications for the grants are currently open, and will remain open until Tuesday, Nov. 1.

To qualify for the grant, the services or programs that the organization provides must be project-based and achieve goals that line up with the interests of the City of Temple.

“The City of Temple recognizes that public service organizations play a critical role in improving the quality of life for residents," said Director of the Housing and Community Development Department Nancy Glover. "It is our mission to make Temple a great place to call home, and to further that mission, we are providing additional funding for these agencies.”

Temple's Housing and Community Development Department will host a workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. that is meant to help organizations that might be interested in applying for the grant money.